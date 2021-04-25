Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.93. WEX reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in WEX by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $227.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.94. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $103.68 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

