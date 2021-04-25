Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $4.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings per share of $4.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.04. Biogen reported earnings per share of $10.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.28 to $24.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $20.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $25.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.98.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

