Analysts Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.94. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $77.00 on Thursday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CRA International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

