Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GERN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 4,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Geron by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 444,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 435,807 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Geron by 782.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 272,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 241,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 204,349 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $455.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.40.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

