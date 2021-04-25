Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.45). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Several analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

