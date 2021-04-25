Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NNN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 523,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,630. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

