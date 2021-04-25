Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post sales of $324.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $330.50 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $261.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after buying an additional 79,178 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

