Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of CCK opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

