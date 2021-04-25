Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $128.86

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $497,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 416,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 540,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,930. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $135.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

