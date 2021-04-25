Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $47.10

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -115.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

