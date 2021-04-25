Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target at $251.75

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.75.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $$180.96 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.88.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

