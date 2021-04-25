Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $159.27

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

