Analysts Set Expectations for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.67 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

