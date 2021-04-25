Analysts Set Expectations for Portland General Electric’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of POR opened at $50.66 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.