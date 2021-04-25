Analysts Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target at $9.40

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 669,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

