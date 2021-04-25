Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $53.73

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

REG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 812,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,870. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 50,155 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

