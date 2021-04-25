Analysts Set The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Price Target at $33.60

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.96. 148,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,415. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

