Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $26.33

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

