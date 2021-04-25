Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

NYSE TRQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,565. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

