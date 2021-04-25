Analyzing First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 23.18% 7.78% 0.79% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Horizon has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Horizon and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $2.28 billion 4.37 $440.91 million $1.66 10.83 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Horizon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Horizon and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 2 6 1 2.89 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon currently has a consensus target price of $13.28, suggesting a potential downside of 26.11%. Given First Horizon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

First Horizon beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 490 banking offices in 12 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 29 offices in 18 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. The company also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and SBA and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, and cash management services. The company operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. 1st Capital Bancorp was founded in 2007 and is based in Salinas, California.

