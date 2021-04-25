Analyzing Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Forum Merger III and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Forum Merger III presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.45%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Forum Merger III’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Forum Merger III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Merger III and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forum Merger III and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.20 $6.23 million $0.50 25.80

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Forum Merger III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

