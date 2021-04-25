Analyzing Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Oblong’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $5.03 million 4.58 -$3.84 million N/A N/A Oblong $12.83 million 9.27 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -126.02% -213.18% -70.94% Oblong -84.63% -78.87% -44.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Professional Diversity Network and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.86, suggesting that its share price is 1,786% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oblong beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

