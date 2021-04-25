Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,194.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

