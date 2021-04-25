Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

