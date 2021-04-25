Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 180,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

KSS stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

