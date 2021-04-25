Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

