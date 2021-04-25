Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

