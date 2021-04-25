Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,003 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

