APIX Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and $103,381.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00093686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.44 or 0.07623396 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars.

