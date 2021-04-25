Apollon (XAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $176.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 49.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. Apollon has a total market cap of $7,399.63 and approximately $176.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apollon has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

