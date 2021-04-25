Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Additionally, growing momentum among long-term service agreements is contributing well. Furthermore, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ICAP boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

