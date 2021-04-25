Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

ARCT opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

