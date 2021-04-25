ARMOR Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $21.99 million and $3.54 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00266821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01038099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00650513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,088.48 or 0.99899548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

