Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Releases Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.86. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

