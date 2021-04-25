Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $99.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.90.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

