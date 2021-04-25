Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABG opened at $211.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

