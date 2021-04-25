ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $707.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML stock opened at $670.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $593.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $671.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

