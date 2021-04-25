Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €16.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on G. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.25 ($19.12).

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

