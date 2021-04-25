AstroTools Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,115.00 (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One AstroTools coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AstroTools has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. AstroTools has a market cap of $4.18 million and $32,115.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00721100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00094758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.00 or 0.07631514 BTC.

About AstroTools

AstroTools (ASTRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

