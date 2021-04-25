Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Athenex were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.03 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $376.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.