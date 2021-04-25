Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after buying an additional 797,152 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,307,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $4,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.