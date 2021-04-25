Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Rating Reiterated by M Partners

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at M Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ATY opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.03.

In other Atico Mining news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,200. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 over the last quarter.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

