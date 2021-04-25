Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $230.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

