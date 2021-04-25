Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Atomera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atomera by 12.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $1,203,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

