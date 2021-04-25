Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 428,506 shares.The stock last traded at $22.13 and had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.02 million.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.