Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 1-Year High at $948.30

Auction Technology Group PLC (LON:ATG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 948.30 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 909 ($11.88), with a volume of 231597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 888 ($11.60).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 986 ($12.88) price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Scott Forbes bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

About Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

