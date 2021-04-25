AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

EPA:CS opened at €23.18 ($27.27) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.64.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

