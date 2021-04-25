Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

