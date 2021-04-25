Axis DeFi (AXIS) Tops One Day Volume of $88,790.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $747,857.74 and approximately $88,790.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

