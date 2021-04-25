Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

